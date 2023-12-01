23 Black Purses That Are Versatile & Anything But Basic

Top handle bags are great occasion bags when you don't have a ton to carry or want an eye-catching accessory. They're small, compact, and just so chic. We've included unique rounded styles, mini trunks, and puffy fabrics in the purse shape for you to play around with. And perhaps the best part about top handles is that many styles these days come with crossbody straps, making them more practical to carry around when you're done taking your drool-worthy pictures.