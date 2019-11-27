Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Its Black Friday Sale — & It’s So Good

The holiday season is Bath & Body Works' bread and butter. The one-stop shop has every seasonal scent, from fresh-cut balsam to vanilla sugar cookie, all bottled up and poured into glass candles, bottles of hand soap, even wall diffusers. If you're thinking about swinging by the store this month to pick up a gift, or six, there's no better time than Black Friday.
Like Target, Bath & Body Works is kicking off its Black Friday festivities a day early; doors will open at 6 p.m. in stores on Thanksgiving day, November 28. If you choose to stay in bed and shop on the Bath & Body Works website, you'll have to wait until 6 a.m. EST on Black Friday, November 29.
Regardless of whether you roll straight to your nearest store from Thanksgiving dinner or shop from the comfort of your food coma, there's one deal you won't want to miss: the Buy 3, Get 3 Mix & Match Event. That means you can pick six Bath & Body Works products — a combination of any fragrance, candle, hand soap, gift set, or aromatherapy blend your heart desires — and the three least expensive products are free. Yes, that's six products for the price of three.
There's more: During the Black Friday shopping window, both in store and online, Bath & Body Works is offering shoppers a loaded tote bag (valued at $106) for $30 with any $30 purchase. Inside the reusable gingham tote you'll get eight surprise Bath & Body Works products, including two candles and three best-selling fragrances. You can keep the exclusive set for yourself, or split it into smaller gifts — because, considering how far your dollar will stretch during this sale, you'll probably have more than a few extras.
