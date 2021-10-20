Diptyque’s New Holiday Candles Smell Like Fancy Biscuits & Pine Forests

The only thing better than the best fall candles? The best holiday candles. Whether you crave freshly baked gingerbread with swirls of vanilla or want turn your home into a Christmas tree farm, holiday candles run the festive-scent gamut. But if you're in the market for something luxe, then chances are Diptyque (aka the classic status candle brand) has your sensory needs covered. Every year, the French candle house releases its highly anticipated holiday assortment that's filled with everything from limited-edition candles to diffusers and more in the most indulgent and fanciful scents that drive devotees wild. This year's just-dropped lineup includes three new seasonal scents: Biscuit, Sapin ("fir" en français), and Flocon ("snowflake") — each available in a 190g full size as well as 70g mini versions for $78 and $42, respectively. With gifting season right around the corner, we're doing a deep-dive into Diptyque's gorgeous holiday scents, gift sets, and stunning candle accoutrements to give and receive this year. Find the full lineup below.
You don't need to be whipping up spiced gingerbread to fill your home with cozy, warm notes of baked biscuit, cinnamon, and patchouli.
Transform your space into a picturesque pine forest with notes of fir tree essence, Guaiac wood, and moss.
Make the holidays merry and bright with this olfactive interpretation of winter snowfall, featuring light, fragrant notes of mimosa, white musk, and iris.
Can't choose between all three? Treat yourself to this holiday candle trio to experience each scent for yourself (or divide them up into stocking stuffers for three lucky friends).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.