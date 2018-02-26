The Best Podcasts For Single Women

Is it just us, or is everyone talking about podcasts lately? From My Favorite Murder to Pod Save America to Refinery29's very own Unstyled, people are keeping up with their audio episodes the way we used to devotedly follow our favorite TV shows. Whether you're looking for new shows to add to your lineup, or you're new to the listening experience altogether, there has never been a better time for podcasts — especially given the amount that are produced for and by women.
And if you're a single woman, you're in luck. There's an entire library of pods that speak directly to you and what's going on in your life. Feeling bummed over a breakup? There's a pod for that. Thinking about embarking on your first solo trip? There's one for that, too.
Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite podcasts for single women. So the next time you're sitting on the subway, consider swapping out your music playlist for one of these motivational (or at least relatable) listens. Be prepared to laugh until you cry — or vice-versa.