"You smell like booze." Four words you didn't want to hear from your parents when you were 17 and sneaking home past midnight, and you probably don't want to hear from your boss (or anyone) today. Unless, that is, it's about your perfume and there's an "mmm" thrown in there.
You see, right now, in the world of perfume, it's all about notes of bourbon, rum, and even limoncello. (But no stale vodka — phew.) The resulting fragrances feel dark, warm, and sensual — whether you like to kick back with a whiskey or herbal tea's more your speed.
Ahead, click through to shop seven boozy, intoxicating (but never hangover-inducing) scents.