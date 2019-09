Can You Ever Really Let Someone Down Easily?

"I always tell people to proceed cautiously in the first couple of months in a relationship," says Rachel Sussman , LCSW, a New York-based relationship therapist. "That's when you're both still figuring out how you feel about one another, which can make for some volatile emotions." According to Sussman, taking things slowly at the beginning of a relationship will help you let a potential partner down easily if you decided you don't want to pursue things. "If you rush into things after a couple of dates, and then change your mind, it's going to cause a lot of confusion for the other person," she says. So while you may want to ride the feeling of excitement at the beginning of a relationship, it could cause major mixed feelings if you realize there isn't a future.