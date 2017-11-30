Can You Ever Really Let Someone Down Easily?

The easiest way to tell a person you no longer want to see them is to be honest about your feelings. "There's no need to be cruel, of course," says Sussman. "But saying something like, 'You know, I think you're great, but I'm just not feeling a connection anymore,' you're making the situation about you and not them." Bonior echoes this point. "It's awkward, and it might cause discomfort in the short-term, but at least they don't have to go another two weeks of trying to set a date, only for you to continue blowing them off," she says.