Can You Ever Really Let Someone Down Easily?

The easiest way to tell a person you no longer want to see them is to be honest about your feelings, but only really communicating what's necessary. "There's no need to be cruel, of course," says Sussman. "But saying something like, 'You know, I think you're great, but I'm just not feeling a connection anymore,' you're making the situation about you and not them." Another option is by hinting that you don't see it going anywhere, without putting any blame on them with something like 'I think you're really great, but I just don't think we're that compatible, romantically.' Bonior echoes this point. "It's awkward, and it might cause discomfort in the short-term, but at least they don't have to go another two weeks of trying to set a date, only for you to continue blowing them off," she says. And, you're also not igniting any insecurities by saying something like 'I can't see you because I don't like the way you eat with your mouth open.'