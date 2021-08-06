This Could Be The Real Cause Of Your Relationship Doubt

On a good day, I’ll leave Google well alone. A bad day? Well, my search history reads like 17 pages of an agony aunt column; endless questions, all with the hope that someone, logging on somewhere in the world, will either permanently quash or substantiate my relationship doubts.

The thing I struggle with? Relationship anxiety; a fear-driven by my own ever-buzzing, ever-questioning mind.

This isn't to be confused with the way in which general anxiety can have a negative impact on close relationships — just as it can career, health, parenthood – but refers to when an individual suffers symptoms of anxiety specifically about their interactions with other people, and particularly their significant other.

For me, I lack confidence in most relationships – all too quick to overanalyse and see the negative in the motives and actions of old friends, colleagues and family members — but romantic connections are unquestionably my personal nemesis, thanks to the intimacy and vulnerability they demand. The main question that plagues me: is my relationship OK?

Dr Elle Boag, a senior lecturer in Social Psychology at Birmingham City University, says that relationship anxiety can stem from our past experiences. “A lot of what we call relationship anxiety relates to attachment; that is, your internal working model and expectation of what relationships are all about and how one should behave when in them. What this means to each individual often depends on their relationship history. That could be the relationship your parents fostered with you as a baby, or past experiences of romantic partners.”

Boag characterises the issue as an over-analysis of the quality of one’s relationship, usually in an obsessive way. It can manifest in various ways, she says: “Those with 'preoccupied' and 'fearful' attachment styles crave closeness and intimacy with others, with a strong desire to play a vital role and be needed. On the other hand, people with 'fearful' attachment are more concerned about whether they’re worth love and care, and as such constantly look for validation while fearing that they’ll end up getting hurt.”

I’m over in the 'fearful' camp.