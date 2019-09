How To Deal When Someone You Trusted Is Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

In the case of high-profile men who are nothing but media or government talking heads to the average person, we can reflexively write off the accused as flat-out evil — because we don't know them as human beings or have personal relationships with them. But if it were a friend or a colleague who stood accused, your history with them could color your view, especially if you never witnessed or experienced anything yourself that would point to abuse. "A lot of times when we talk about abusers and survivors, we look at the situation in black-and-white," says Brian Pacheco, the director of public relations for SafeHorizon . "But it's so much more complicated than that. And those complicated feelings are validated, because survivors themselves deal with them."