I Don’t Care Which Political Party A Sexual Predator Belongs To, I Just Want Them Gone

But this enabling bullshit needs to end for Democrats, too. I’m not going to pretend that I’m not sad to receive confirmation that Al Franken is just like the rest of these guys. At the same time, I want to elect politicians who haven’t groped and forcibly kissed someone without her consent. If Al Franken steps down, we have a chance to do just that. And that’s completely and totally an option we have here. We don’t have to bring in the “lesser of two evils” or the “but he didn’t do that thing” arguments. We can encourage better people to run and then elect them to office. And you know who that should include? A whole lot of women. In fact, research shows that if you want to curb sexual harassment in the workplace, promoting women is wildly more effective than hosting sexual harassment trainings. So my question is, why do we need these men?