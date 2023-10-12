Glossier’s Cult Fragrance ‘You’ Is Worth All The Hype

When I visited the London Glossier store to pick up a bottle of the fragrance myself, I was tossing up between the solid scent, which is a balm-like texture that you physically rub onto the skin, and the spray fragrance. When I asked the helpful salesperson which is more popular, she described each perfectly, saying that the solid fragrance is gentler and while you will smell it on yourself, others likely won't. Meanwhile, the traditional fragrance (either the roller ball or spray format) projects further, so other people will smell this on you. From personal experience, the solid perfume wears off quite quickly and doesn't have a lot of payoff at all, so I'm not mad that it doesn't ship to Australia (yet?). The spray and roller ball perfume, meanwhile, stays on the skin for longer — and gets you more compliments.