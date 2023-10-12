Glossier’s Cult Fragrance ‘You’ Is Worth All The Hype

Between entering the U.K. market, dropping its first cream blush, and adding a clear version to its famous Boy Brow collection, 2017 was a big year for Glossier. Given this, you might not think the brand had room for any more excitement, but then, word spread that a mysterious new perfume was on its way. And finally, after eight months of anticipating, Glossier You was launched.
Described by the brand as "the ultimate personal fragrance" that is "meant to be enjoyed close, in the comfort of your personal space. It’s not necessarily for others. It doesn’t exactly wear or smell like a perfume." Rather than an overwhelming, heady fragrance, You is more of a “skin smell enhancer” with a creamy, salty, warm, clean scent. It’s a simple equation with relatively few notes, honed over 38 weeks by some of the best noses in the business (Weiss worked with the team behind Le Labo Santal 33). Each note was chosen and balanced to allow the fragrance to be both long-lasting and true to how it smells at the beginning, without changing as it dries down.
As perfumer, Nose Dora Baghriche explained: "That’s something we talked a lot about when I started work on Glossier You. We were working with ingredients that were meant to smell really close to the skin... It was always linked to being human, which, to me, is very strong and very emotional. But also very simple. We started by exploring this woody, musky side of the spectrum."
The three base notes — Ambrette, Ambrox, and Musk — are mixed with subtle top notes of iris and pink pepper to create a warm, addicting blend. Just as Glossier's pared-back makeup is meant to enhance your natural beauty, You is here to do the same with your natural scent.
When I visited the London Glossier store to pick up a bottle of the fragrance myself, I was tossing up between the solid scent, which is a balm-like texture that you physically rub onto the skin, and the spray fragrance. When I asked the helpful salesperson which is more popular, she described each perfectly, saying that the solid fragrance is gentler and while you will smell it on yourself, others likely won't. Meanwhile, the traditional fragrance (either the roller ball or spray format) projects further, so other people will smell this on you. From personal experience, the solid perfume wears off quite quickly and doesn't have a lot of payoff at all, so I'm not mad that it doesn't ship to Australia (yet?). The spray and roller ball perfume, meanwhile, stays on the skin for longer — and gets you more compliments.
In my experience, Glossier You is the ideal signature scent, not just because it smells different on everyone (though that is certainly a bonus). It's the kind of fragrance that is perfect for every day, and is bold enough for nights out but also gentle enough to wear to the office. Expect compliments like "you smell so good" rather than "I love your perfume". (In my opinion, the sign of a truly perfect everyday perfume.)