Just when you think the worst is over, then comes the soreness, the healing and the itching. "The aftercare is the same for all skin tones," explains Amanda. "Your artist will tell you how long to keep the dressing on for, so go with their advice as it differs for different tattoos." Many artists are now using a new kind of breathable film (originally designed for burn victims) which can help to heal tattoos. It can be left on for a couple of days. "We do need to moisturise our skin more though, as it is drier," says Samuel. "Cocoa butter is the best for that and it's great for healing tattoos."