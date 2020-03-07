7 Geometric Tattoo Ideas That Are Anything But Basic

When it comes to tattoos, trends are constantly changing. In 2020, fine line, dainty lettering, and geometric art are popular on Pinterest and Instagram and therefore heavily requested in parlours.
The latter has seen a huge surge in popularity in recent years thanks to LA-based artist Dr. Woo and the celebs that request his cult-y geometric designs. And now, years after Dr. Woo came onto the scene, sharp triangles and perfect circles paired with animals and cosmic shapes are everywhere. There's a lot of inspiration to consider, so if you're planning new art and want something geometric, you've come to the right place.
Click ahead for seven fresh takes on this growing tattoo trend.