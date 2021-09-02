10 Incredible TV Shows You Need To See This Autumn

With travel restrictions in abundance, a disappointing Euros final, the most lacklustre Love Island on record and British summertime unleashing its full washout wrath, it’s been an anticlimactic season and we’re ready to go straight back into hibernation. Being booked and busy is overrated anyway, right?
Thankfully, after a year of disruptions and constant release delays in the entertainment industry, one saving grace is that our screens are soon to be packed with a full roster of incredible television.
From Channel 4’s groundbreaking Black To Front initiative on 10th September – where the day’s entire programming schedule will be fronted by Black talent, including the long-awaited reboot of The Big Breakfast plus Twitter fave Bolu Babalola’s TV writing debut – to pandemic dramas (yes, they’re already here) and the return of Sex Education and Succession, here are all the television shows not to miss this autumn.
