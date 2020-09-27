Sex Education Adds 3 More Very On-Brand & Familiar Faces

Class is back in session: Netflix is adding some familiar faces to its Sex Education curriculum. The streaming giant just announced that three new cast members will be joining the hit British dramedy’s next season — The OA’s Jason Isaacs, Girls’ Jemima Kirke, and singer-songwriter Dua Saleh.
Unfortunately, as of now, it doesn't seem like Isaacs will be doing any of the sex-educating himself (sigh), but instead will play Peter Groff, Headmaster Groff’s "cocky and more successful older brother," according to Deadline. Headmaster Groff (Alistair Petrie)'s wife Maureen, having gotten her mojo back, separated from her husband in Season 2, so he will be temporarily staying with his brother when the next season picks up.
Advertisement
SEX EDUCATION S3 CAST NEWS:— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 24, 2020
~@jemimakirke is joining as Moordale's new headmistress ‘Hope’
~Dua Saleh (@doitlikedua) is playing ‘Cal’, a student who clashes with Hope
~Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) is playing ‘Peter Groff’, Mr Groff’s more successful/less modest older brother pic.twitter.com/zkfGCm9hje
Sudanese-American artist Dua Saleh is making their acting debut as "Cal," a new non-binary student at Moordale who "instantly clashes with Hope’s new vision for the school."
Production on the new season of Sex Education — which follows the antics of the socially awkward Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his candid sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) — reportedly began filming in Wales in early September, and is aiming to premiere in 2021.
While Saleh's role will be recurring, Isaacs and Kirke are billed as guest stars, so basically they're "here for a good time, not a long time." Knowing the show, though, the latter two will — whether they plan to or not — get mixed up into some sexy and very weird shenanigans of their own while they're around. And if not (especially where Isaacs is concerned), Netflix will be hearing from my lawyer. Just kidding. Maybe.