Sex Education Adds 3 More Very On-Brand & Familiar Faces

While Saleh's role will be recurring, Isaacs and Kirke are billed as guest stars, so basically they're "here for a good time, not a long time." Knowing the show, though, the latter two will — whether they plan to or not — get mixed up into some sexy and very weird shenanigans of their own while they're around. And if not (especially where Isaacs is concerned), Netflix will be hearing from my lawyer. Just kidding. Maybe.