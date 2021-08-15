These Are TikTok’s Favourite UK Holiday Destinations

TikTok is already the go-to app for beauty tips, breakfast trends and viral photo challenges – and now it's becoming a source of staycation inspo, too.
New data crunched by holiday booking site LastMinute-Cottages.co.uk has revealed that Cornwall is the most popular UK holiday destination on TikTok with 240 million views.
Given that this picturesque region of southwest England is home to cute coastal villages including Cawsand and Mullion – both top trending destinations on Airbnb – this is no huge surprise.
@oliviaparkinson
my happy place ✨ ##foryoupage ##fyp ##sunset ##hike ##cornwall ##uk♬ original sound - Matt
Kent is the second most popular UK destination with 174 million views, followed by Devon with 160 million viewers. Devon is also home to several Airbnb hotspots – namely, the lovely coastal villages of Noss Mayo, Saunton and Clovelly.
@jenloumeredith
Exploring Clovelly, Cornwall ##exploreuk ##travel_gals♬ Run Free (Original Mix) - Deep Chills & Deep Chills
The most popular landmark on TikTok can be found in Dorset. Durdle Door, a natural limestone arch on the Jurassic Coast near Lulworth, has attracted 31 million views.
That's four million more than Stonehenge, the second most popular landmark with 27 million views. The New Forest, an area of southern England known for its open moors, cliff top walks and wild ponies, is third most popular with just over 8 million views.
Matthew Fox of LastMinuteCottages said of the findings: "With more than a billion active users, TikTok is the fastest growing social media platform in the world right now. It made complete sense for us to analyse the platform and find out what the hottest travel trends are this year."
"As we have seen reflected in our bookings, Cornwall and Devon have been the most viewed UK destination hashtags," he continued. "The hashtag for ‘vanlife’ received over a billion more views than the hashtag for 'hotel', and activities such as surfing and hiking were among the most viewed, indicating that people are more inspired than ever to spend time exploring the outdoors."