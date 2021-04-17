How To Do TikTok’s New, Otherworldly Silhouette Challenge

The latest TikTok challenge involves turning yourself into a silhouette against a dramatic pink and purple sky. It's essentially a variation on the famed "Silhouette Challenge", but possibly even easier to achieve.
And best of all: there's no possibility of your video being exploited by creepy men as the original Silhouette Challenge sadly was.
It's called the Aurora Challenge because the otherworldly pop song "Runaway" by Norwegian artist Aurora is generally used as its soundtrack. In the UK, Aurora is probably best known for singing "Half the World Away", the beautiful ballad which featured on the 2015 John Lewis Christmas advert.
Aurora didn't invent this TikTok challenge, but she has definitely embraced it, and demonstrates how cool it looks in the TikTok below.
Anyway, the good news is that like the original Silhouette Challenge, it's pretty easy to pull off. All you need to do is open your Instagram Story, then scroll through the various filters into you reach the magnifying glass icon.
At this point, type "Runaway Aurora" into the search box, and a variety of dramatic sky filters will appear. Some are a little brighter and pinker; others skew darker and spookier.
Then, click the "try it" icon, have a play around with poses, and hit save when you've made a video you like. You're then ready to upload the finished clip to TikTok and watch the likes roll in.
Even if your take on the Aurora Challenge isn't quite as stunning as this one by TikTok user @jenni.kerr, it's bound to add a bit of otherworldly drama to your TikTok feed.
