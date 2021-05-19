Bolu Babalola Breaks Down The Best (And Worst) Black Couples In Pop Culture History

With Tiara for instance, her story speaks to one of the tropes I was fighting against because she didn't give up anything for him. She got to eat her cake and have it too, and so often we're told as career women, as women who are ambitious, that we have to mitigate that ambition to make space for romance. Tiara's like, "Listen, I love you. But also I love myself and my career, so we have to break up." And it was painful, but it was something that she had to decide for herself, and I wanted to say that we can have it both ways. Tiara is an idealised version of that, but I wanted there to be a reality where we don't need to diminish ourselves to make space for romance. Romance will come our way if it's right for us, or it will return to us if it's right for us as long as we stick to who we are. We don't need to diminish ourselves to make space with somebody else.