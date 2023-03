Rye Lane Is The Black British Rom-Com South London Deserves

Allen-Miller’s unique and eccentric visual style perfectly underscores the energetic tone of the film. With a distorting fish eye, creative cutaway gags and vibrant colours, there is an idiosyncrasy to the film that is both charming and fresh. As a South Londoner, it’s nice to see the places I’ve frequented throughout my life such as Rye Lane, Brixton Village and Brockwell Park depicted with such beauty and vibrance. Despite its recent and continued gentrification, Peckham and many of the other filming locations hold such a weighted stigma. For years, South London has been talked about as a place to fear, and it has always felt like only people from South understand how great it is. But now, hopefully, everybody can see what we see. Furthermore, a lot of romantic comedies tend to associate romance with luxury and wealth (from Crazy Rich Asians to British classics like Notting Hill) but as Rye Lane illustrates beautifully, you don’t need to have money to fall in love. This is an important moment in UK cinema as it really demonstrates that rom-coms can be set in working-class areas and still be romantic.