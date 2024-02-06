“I have been incredibly lucky. The year I started in the acting industry was 2017, which was the year of the Me Too movement. So I entered the industry when there were very significant changes being made,” shares Kelly. “For example, I have never had to do an intimacy scene without an intimacy coordinator, ever. And I know that, for a lot of people, is not their experience. It also meant that I have worked with lots of female directors, and lots of female writers... And I've led things in theatre and TV, where it's a female lead and it's a female-heavy cast. So [Domino Day], luckily, isn't out of the ordinary for me at all. And I'm so appreciative of that. And I'm so grateful and thankful for all of the people, all of the women who didn't have a lot of shit and stood up and raised their voice and caused a commotion and probably got labelled difficult and fought for that.”