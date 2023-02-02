Listen, we’re in the midst of a major rom com revival and we couldn’t be more here for it. Add Somebody I Used to Know to the list of soon-to-be classics. Not only was it created by IRL couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie (the latter of which also stars in the movie), but features Insecure actor Jay Ellis in the leading man role he deserves to continuously be cast in. What we love about this movie is that it’s a twist on the old tried and true rom com trope where a girl meets a guy, they fall in love, then the girl ditches the guy only to fall back in love again. Instead, 10 years after their breakup Ally (Alison Brie) bumps into her ex Sean (Jay Ellis) at a diner, they reconnect, she rethinks her life choices, and then she finds out Sean is engaged. And not just engaged, but engaged to a woman who reminds Ally of herself when she was younger.