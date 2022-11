In A Post-Roe World, Here’s What First-Time Voters Are Fighting For

Marianna Pecora believes voting for kind, empathetic elected officials is key. Maybe that's because she was kicked by a politician just last month, she says. Pecora was at the Capitol with Voters of Tomorrow attempting to ask Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene about gun control. After a heated exchange, Pecora says Rep. Greene kicked her and made xenophobic comments to another activist (Greene has denied wrongdoing, and hasn't returned Refinery29's request for comment. You can watch the video of the incident, which was also posted by Greene herself, here ). "It's not just about the kick," she says. "It's about xenophobia and blatant disrespect for young people. The Congresswoman votes on bills that would impact me, my generation, and all Americans. I had a few questions for her about gun violence , something that is devastating schools, places of worship, and communities across our country. I think it was reasonable of me to ask for a respectful answer. Too many politicians like her have spent their entire careers attacking young people." And Pecora sees the kick as one physical manifestation of that.