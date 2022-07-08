Hall could have benefitted from more emotional support during their abortion. They didn’t self-manage through the typical medication abortion regimen, with mifepristone and misoprostol, because they couldn’t figure out how to access them at the time. Instead, they used other known abortifacients. “The experience was a bit stressful for me because I was alone and worried and it took quite a while, but the only pain I experienced was some nausea and cramping. I was scared because I didn’t tell anyone. I felt weird about being able to become pregnant to start, and I felt embarrassed that I didn’t feel able to go to the clinic.” This is just one example of why the criminalization and stigmatization of abortion care — both then and now — can make people feel scared and alone. It shows how harmful the Roe reversal is.