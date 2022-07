Why Kamala Harris Feels ‘Optimistic’ About The Future Of Abortion Rights

“So we're taking a look at what kind of federal funding assistance we can give in particular to women and folks who are impacted in these states that are passing these extreme laws. One of the issues and the challenge is there's this thing called the Hyde Amendment. And the Hyde Amendment basically says that you can't use federal funds to pay for an abortion. And so what we are looking at is whether we can support… the sanctuary states, right, which are in the middle of states that are passing restrictions… We're taking a look at what options there are, what we can do [that’s] legally feasible. Because we don't want to do something and raise expectations, and then the courts throw it out in a couple of days. And that'll just deflate everybody in terms of how they're feeling, to your point about this whole issue and what it means. So we're taking a look at that. But the Hyde Amendment , we need to get rid of the Hyde Amendment. And we've been clear about that. But until we do, it's a restriction that we have to get around.”