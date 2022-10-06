Can Fashion Be Healing? Content Creator Simi Muhumuza Says Absolutely

That’s not to say that Muhumuza avoids trends entirely; she just makes them work for her – an endeavor that’s been healing in and of itself. “I did a Style Therapy reel on 2000s fashion and how it's coming back. Being able to dress how my younger self wanted to dress but couldn't [at the time] was such a healing process for me,” she shares. “It was such an inner child thing that I didn't realize I needed until I was doing it.” As a full-figured woman, reclaiming styles intended for the thin beauty standard of the Y2K-era, and even today, was a crucial part of Muhumuza’s style journey. “It was important for me to learn that it's not my body that needs manipulating; it's the clothes that need manipulating. The clothes are meant to be the malleable thing,” she emphasizes. “It'll be simple stuff, like, if a dress doesn't fit that would be a part of a trend, I'll make it into a shirt and I’ll layer it with something else. Or if a dress doesn't fit the way I wanted to, I'll make it into a skirt. There are so many different ways to manipulate clothing in ways that we don't think about every day. That really helped me see my body in those trends.”

