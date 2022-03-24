I haven’t always felt this way about fashion. Like many personal style-lovers, my relationship with the industry was greatly influenced early in life by the media I consumed. I scanned the pages of teenybopper magazines that had the likes of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez plastered on covers and had me convinced Raven Symoné — whose body resembled my own — was “too big.” I glued my eyes to the television screens that praised flat-stomached, teen golden girls like Hilary Duff. I used these channels as gateways to self-expression by mixing and matching clothing trends and styles while simultaneously feeding my desire to be a part of it all. Experimentation with personal style and crafting fun outfits had become a pinnacle of my identity. Little did I know, the seeds of self-doubt and self-consciousness also grew along with my increasing fascination. This along with nudges of concern for my weight from loved ones triggered my need to appear differently than my more rounded frame — thus began years of falling victim to diet culture, disordered eating, and body insecurities.