I have seen some changes in the industry, and a bit of growth that hints towards a potential for a shift. It’s becoming a lot more common to see larger hips and belly fat on my Instagram Feed and Tiktok FYP. Independent brands like Zellie For She are starting smaller operations that cater to bigger Black bodies from the outset. However, t he reality is only 8% of clothing stores cater to plus-sizes. Although the appearances of plus-size models this fashion month quadrupled compared to last season (from 19 to 81 ), that’s still only 1.81% of 4,471 models that were casted in NY, London, Milan, and Paris. To top that off many brands that use larger models in their advertising on their runway don’t even actually carry plus-sizes. With the landscape seeming so abysmal, at what point does one cut their losses? I don’t hate it, but I’ve had to recognize what’s in front of me. Unrequited affection is painful, and I simply won’t spend any more excess energy, time, and mind space on trying to fit into the picture-perfect fashion industry girl.