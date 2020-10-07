Money Diary: A Psychology Teacher & PhD Student On 38.5k

Housing costs: I pay A's mum £300 per month (which, considering we are basically in central London, is beyond a bargain). This includes all bills, so we don't pay any extra on top of that.

Loan payments: Student loan payment. £200 to my credit card.

Savings? I have a Monzo account, which I transfer my disposable income and savings into. I currently have five Monzo pots: £111 in an Easy Access Savings Pot (I have the option where I round up spending on my current account and the pennies go in here); £565 in a Holidays Pot; £240 in an Emergencies Pot; £200 in a Christmas Presents Pot; £1,460 in a Chanel Handbag Pot (this will be my "Well done for completing your PhD" present from me to me, love me). I also have £600 in a Help to Buy ISA and £3 in my Santander ISA (lol). I also currently have £500 set aside to go into a Premium Bond, I am just waiting for it to be set up and then I will transfer the money over. A and I just pay for stuff and then split the bill via our Monzo accounts, which works really well.

All other monthly expenses: £15 p/m for my phone, which gives me unlimited calls, data, etc – I bought it outright about four years ago and it is still in perfect nick. £200 p/m for travel, which makes me feel sick, but at least I am saving on rent. £40 p/m for personal health – this consists of medication payments. £14.99 p/m Spotify Family account – my dad transfers £7.50 to me each month to share this. £8.99 p/m Netflix account – my brother and his partner, her two children and their twins (age 2) all leech off my account. Although I do rinse his Disney+ for free, so swings and roundabouts. Charity donations include £5 p/m to Whitechapel Mission and £5 p/m to The Children's Society. I plan to set up a monthly payment out of my paycheque to go to charities, your employer then matches your donation (a bit like Gift Aid).