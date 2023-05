The Best TV Shows & Movies To Watch In May

If this feels like a throwback, that’s because it is. The Queer Eye reboot was all the rage when it premiered in 2018, and has moved to the sidelines since as the fab five have pursued their own specific ventures. But the seventh and latest season, set in New Orleans, is here to remind us exactly why we started watching in the first place. Maybe it’s because 2023 is the first year where it really feels like we’re properly leaving the pandemic , or maybe it’s the state of the world as of late (terrible), but I’m in the mood for some feel-good TV that’s going to make me cry happy tears, and the latest season of Queer Eye delivers that episode after episode. I dare you to watch any of these heroes and their inspiring stories and not want to wrap them in a giant hug by the end of the episode.