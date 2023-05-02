The Best TV Shows & Movies To Watch In May

Each month, we'll be sharing our picks of can’t-miss TV shows and movies that have us texting up a storm. Trust us, you will be too.
Autumn is here, which can only mean one thing: shorter days and more time spent indoors. Which gives us ample time to catch up on some of our favourite TV shows and indulge in soon-to-be fan faves. So why not just tuck yourself in for a cozy night, curled up on the couch, and watch the latest TV shows and movies?
Our picks for May will have you feeling inspired, nostalgic for your teen years, or ready to find romance. And we have not just one, but two Asian American-centred stories this month that build off Everything Everywhere All At Once’s award season sweep (and bring the return of some familiar faces).
So sit back and relax with these shows and movies.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
We’re on the edge of our seats waiting for the third season of Bridgerton to finally drop (#TeamPolin) and are frantic for anything within the same fictional world as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma; which is why Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is *exactly* our cup of tea. The prequel follows the journey of Queen Charlotte (Golda Rousheuvel) during the early days of her marriage to King George III, and has all of the staples we’ve come to know and love from the OG Shondaland series: steamy romance, incredible costumes, and some hunky new eye candy in the form of Corey Mylchreest as young George.
Starring India Ria Amarteifio as young Charlotte, the series starts off strong, deftly moving between timelines of the past and the present, and the chemistry between Mylchreest and Amarteifio is palpable. Their connection, both romantic and platonic, and the show’s addressing of race in the fictionalised monarchy make it worth watching, plus the resemblance between the actresses playing the younger and older Charlottes and Lady Danburys is almost eerie! Ultimately, Queen Charlotte provides a nice — and much needed — slice of the Bridgerton universe to tide us over between seasons of the OG show.
Where to watch: Netflix
When: May 4
Good if you like: Bridgerton (Of course!)
The Great Season 3
The Great is three seasons in, and so far the comedy has been, well, great, which makes us incredibly excited for the latest instalment. Starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult as Catherine the Great and her husband Peter, the series has always excelled at combining raunchy humour with genuine heart, making us simultaneously loathe Hoult’s insufferable and dense Peter, while also simultaneously rooting for him to end up with the love of his life. After a failed assassination attempt concluded the second season, we can only imagine what antics Catherine and Peter will get up to as they attempt to fix their marriage. Huzzah!
Queer Eye Season 7
If this feels like a throwback, that’s because it is. The Queer Eye reboot was all the rage when it premiered in 2018, and has moved to the sidelines since as the fab five have pursued their own specific ventures. But the seventh and latest season, set in New Orleans, is here to remind us exactly why we started watching in the first place. Maybe it’s because 2023 is the first year where it really feels like we’re properly leaving the pandemic, or maybe it’s the state of the world as of late (terrible), but I’m in the mood for some feel-good TV that’s going to make me cry happy tears, and the latest season of Queer Eye delivers that episode after episode. I dare you to watch any of these heroes and their inspiring stories and not want to wrap them in a giant hug by the end of the episode.
Where to watch: Netflix
When: May 12
Good if you like: Next In Fashion
XO, Kitty
Kitty is all grown up and on her own! In Netflix’s spinoff of its popular To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before movie franchise, the younger sister of Lara Jean (Anna Cathcart) moves across the world to attend the fictional Korean Independent School Of Seoul aka KISS, where her mother also went to college, and reunite with her long distance boyfriend Dae (Choi Min-Young). But upon arriving, Kitty finds herself in a bit of a K-drama and not all is as it seems as she navigates her relationship and unearths the story of her late mom. The series combines all the elements you love from the TATBILB to the backdrop of a pretty incredible Korean music soundtrack. If you love Korean culture or you’re holding your breath for some will-they-won’t-they pining, this one’s for you.
Where to watch: Netflix
When: May 18
Good if you like: To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Summer I Turned Pretty
American Born Chinese
Asian American stories continue to have their moment, and we’re here for it! Adapted from the New York Times bestselling graphic novel by Gene Yang, Disney+’s American Born Chinese combines the typical high school angst with the mystical as Jin (Ben Wang), who wants to be a normal teenager, finds himself caught up in a battle for the heavenly world when Wei-Chen (Jim Liu) arrives at his school, convinced that only Jin can help him on his quest. The 10-episode family-friendly series reunites the Oscar-winning cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once (anything with Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu is an automatic yes for us!). And if you’re a League of Legends fan, you’ll get a kick out of seeing Wukong the Monkey King.
Where to watch: Disney+
When: May 24
Good if you like: Everything Everywhere All At Once, Chang Can Dunk
The Little Mermaid
Live-action remakes may be largely overdone, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not excited for this particular one. Because it’s kind of a big deal. With singer Halle Bailey taking on the role of Ariel, the curious mermaid who just wants to see what life is like on land, a whole new demographic of young people have the opportunity to see themselves on screen as one of their favourite childhood characters. That’s worth the price of a ticket alone, but if you need any more incentive, let it be Bailey’s stellar singing voice. As a protégé of Beyoncé and world famous alongside her sister Chloe, you just know she’s going to take “Part of Your World” to a whole new level.
Where to watch: In theatres
When: May 26
Good if you like: Any Disney movie, really
