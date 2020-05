The music supervisor, Maggie Phillips, is also responsible for the music that similarly punctuates the end of episodes on The Handmaid's Tale, and also worked on shows like Legion, Fargo, and Normal People. The score, incidentally, was composed by Nathan Barr, who also provided music for shows like The Americans, True Blood, and Sneaky Pete — and his score for The Great includes the single recorded for the finale. All the other songs can be found right here.