That makes my day, I can't even tell you. We knew this was gonna be met with skepticism because we're very attuned to the history of video game adaptations . All credit to [creators] Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault on that one because they wanted it to feel so authentic that you wouldn't be able to even tell if it was fictional or set in the real world. They threaded that needle brilliantly of being able to appeal to the core League of Legends and League of Legends esport fans as well as to somebody who's never heard of this thing called League of Legends before and that's a really hard thing to do. This was the first time that the entire series was going to be based on LoL Esports. So it was my pleasure and my honor and a passion project really to be involved every step of the way.