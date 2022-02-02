Ricki Ortiz’s Fight To The Top Goes Beyond Just Esports

Her community had already accepted her for being gay — but Ortiz was less certain about how they would accept her if she transitioned. “Everybody I knew at the time was perfectly fine with with gay people. But one thing they weren't okay with was trans people,” she says. So she had second thoughts about coming out to her circle. “I think that you want to repress these feelings because, well, it's a lot to think about. Because I have to come out again to my friends and family.” “At the time, looking up information about trans people and how to transition was not really an option. I couldn't find anything on the internet on how to transition,” she adds. “I didn't know where to get hormones. I didn't know how to get hormones. And at this time, I don't even have insurance.”