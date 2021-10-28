A Newbie’s Guide To K-Dramas

Historical epics. Fantasy tales. Romantic comedies. Novela-style sitcoms. K-dramas do it all, and they do it flawlessly. But long before big streamers like Netflix tapped into the cultural phenomenon to create original Korean dramas for its platform, there were certain staples of this specific section of television that drew early fans in. Marked by wild plotlines, Hallyu heartthrobs, and sweeping OSTs, these titles set the tone for many of the dramas that would follow.