As for the other narratives the show will dive into, Andoh teased plots that will revolve around how our fave Bridgerton aunties first connected. “What if we take Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury, Violet Bridgerton and find out how they get to be who we see in Bridgerton? And we all like to know that kind of back history, don't we? So you get the delight of finding out who they were,” she said. “You see [Queen Charlotte] coming to court. You see the arrival of Lady Danbury. You find out how they get together? You find out what [Lady Danbury’s] relationship with Violet Bridgerton — who's still a young kid at this point — is. And those young actors are just knocking it out of the park.”