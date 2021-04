Let Regé-Jean Page Have His Happily Ever After

It's certain that Page likely had most of Hollywood knocking on his door after he proved his star power on Bridgerton. Even if Page did turn down a few season-two cameos (reportedly offered with a pay bump ) to go on to bigger and better things, why shouldn't he? Luckily, Bridgerton was just renewed for a season 3 and 4 , so there will be many more hot people to lust after. In fact, the next chapter will focus on Anthony Bridgerton’s love life.