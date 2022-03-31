Bow Down, Bridgertons: Queen Charlotte Is Getting Her Own Show

Two new seasons of Bridgerton have already been announced, and although there’s no word just yet on who the stories will focus on, our money’s on middle siblings Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie). Netflix hasn’t specified when fans can expect the new Bridgerton project to be released, but we expect that it will be some time before Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury take center stage in the BCU. While we wait for the gworls that we actually want to see — what? You know you were thinking it, too — we can rest assured knowing that the spinoff will for sure deliver where fashion and beauty are concerned. Leave it to Queen Charlotte to serve a look.