Bow Down, Bridgertons: Queen Charlotte Is Getting Her Own Show

On March 30, Netflix revealed that the Bridgerton Cinematic Universe (BCU) would be expanding to uncover even more of the scandals that we’ve grown to love since the show first premiered in 2020. A new original series is in the works, and it will move away from the family tree of the Bridgertons to focus on the origin story of Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuval ). The untitled project will travel back in time to explore the queen’s journey to become the iron fist of the ton, beginning with her arrival in London and her complicated relationship with her soon-to-be-husband. As Charlotte tries to find her place in society as a soon-to-be-royal, she’ll connect with Agatha Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), who sees the new queen’s arrival an opportunity to make a name for herself within the tight-knit community that she’s only been on the outskirts of thus far. Together, both young women will take the city by storm, changing the course of high society London for generations to come in the process.