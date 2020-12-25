Netflix's newest Shonda Rhimes original, Bridgerton, is British Regency-era drama filled with elaborate settings, gorgeous gowns, and delicious mystery.
Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling historical romance novels The Bridgertons, the eight-episode series centers on the esteemed Bridgerton family as their oldest daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), comes of age and endeavors to find a suitable husband. However, an anonymous, Gossip Girl-like woman named Lady Whistledown stirs up drama that makes it difficult for Daphne to snag a proposal. She concocts a plan with the handsome Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings, that will help both of them get what they want — for Daphne, a husband; for Simon, freedom.
While one might assume that Lady Whistledown's identity might be the show's greatest source of intrigue, the show's unique soundtrack is arguably just as curious. Interspersed between your traditional 19th century orchestral ditties, you might notice a few sound like bops. That's because they're actual bops — modern, Top 40 bangers — but classical-ified by the Vitamin String Quartet. They blend so well in each scene, in fact, that it might be hard to recognize them.
Ahead are the songs we could pin down — dust off your best ball shoes.