Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling historical romance novels The Bridgertons , the eight-episode series centers on the esteemed Bridgerton family as their oldest daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), comes of age and endeavors to find a suitable husband. However, an anonymous, Gossip Girl -like woman named Lady Whistledown stirs up drama that makes it difficult for Daphne to snag a proposal. She concocts a plan with the handsome Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings, that will help both of them get what they want — for Daphne, a husband; for Simon, freedom.