While one might assume that Lady Whistledown's identity might be the show's greatest source of intrigue, the show's unique soundtrack is arguably just as curious. Interspersed between your traditional 19th century orchestral ditties, you might notice a few sound like bops. That's because they're actual bops — modern, Top 40 bangers — but classical-ified by the Vitamin String Quartet. They blend so well in each scene, in fact, that it might be hard to recognize them.