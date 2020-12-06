Netflix Just Responded To The Internet’s Biggest Complaint About The Crown

It's arguable that season four of The Crown has been the most discussed yet. From the depiction of Princess Diana's bulimia to the portrayal of the Queen's supposedly thorny relationship with Margaret Thatcher, there's been plenty to dissect and digest.
More than ever, however, questions have been raised over the show's historical accuracy – especially when it comes to Diana's troubled marriage to Prince Charles. Oliver Dowden, the UK's Culture Secretary, has supported calls for a disclaimer to be added to The Crown's Netflix listing so viewers are fully aware that it's not supposed to be entirely historically accurate.
Advertisement
“It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that,” Dowden said. “Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”
However, Netflix has now dismissed suggestions that it could add a disclaimer to The Crown. A rep told the Mail on Sunday: “We have always presented The Crown as a drama, and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events. As a result, we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer.”
Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret in seasons three and four of The Crown, has previously suggested that the show would benefit from having a disclaimer at the start.
“It is dramatised. I do feel very strongly, because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘Hang on guys, this is not … it’s not a drama-doc, we’re making a drama.’ So they are two different entities,” she said on The Crown's official podcast.