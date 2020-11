How The Crown Cast Compares To The Real People: ’80s Edition

The Netflix series picks up in the late '70s before heading straight to the '80s, a decade in royal history that is dominated by three women: the Queen, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher , and Princess Diana. Neither newcomer makes things easy for the Queen, who is learning to adapt to the world around her. Her children are now all grown-up, even if they don't always act like it, and she's starting to question the job she's done. What is clear in season 4, is that the monarch is embarking on a new era that will be rife with dogged tabloid coverage . The Queen didn't refer to 1992 as her "annus horribilis" or "horrible year," for nothing, which means next season is going to be a doozy.

The Crown might not always stick to the facts — just this season, the series' creators took artistic license with this season's famous Buckingham break-in . But The Crown 's casting director certainly does a good job of finding doppelgängers for those who exist in the royal orbit. Keep reading to see how the cast of season 4 compares to the real people.