Prepare To Wait A While For The Crown Season 5

In other words, the addition of a sixth season won't show us the Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton years. But in season 5, we will meet a brand new cast. With every two seasons comes the end of an era: after season 2, Olivia Colman replaced Claire Foy, and as we head into the ’90s, Olivia Colman will pass her title to Imelda Staunton, also known as Dolores Umbridge from the Harry Potter movies. Foy surprised fans with a cameo in season 4, though, so it's entirely possible Colman will reappear, too.