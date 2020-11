Prepare To Wait A While For The Crown Season 5

Creator Peter Morgan originally planned for The Crown to end after its fifth season ; Netflix even made an official announcement to the same effect. But as he started writing season 5, Morgan realised there was just too much material to cover. “It soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan said in a Deadline report from July 2020. “ To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”