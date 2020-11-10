Apparently, The Royal Family Shaded Prince Harry With A Wreath

For normal people, pettiness means not inviting someone to brunch, or crying foul play when you've obviously lost an election fair and square. But for the British royals, the shade is a lot more subtle. This time, The Firm has sent a message by refusing to let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle participate in Britain's Remembrance Day (basically their Veteran's Day).
The Sunday Times reported that Prince Harry, who lives in Montecito, California with his wife, spent upwards of $1,300 on a wreath of poppies that were to be laid in his name at the Cenotaph, Britain’s official war memorial, during the November 9 annual service commemorating war veterans and the dead. Mind you, this is an event that's near and dear to the Duke of Sussex's heart, as the ex-royal served in British army for a decade, including two tours in Afghanistan, and founded the Invictus Games, an international sports event for injured and sick veterans and army personnel.
According to The Sunday Times, Prince Harry was "deeply saddened” to hear that his "personal request" to have his wreath laid by Buckingham Palace was denied by courtiers (his grandmother the queen, however, reportedly wasn't told) because they feel he no longer represents the monarchy.
So the couple did what any normal person would do — their own thing (petty or sincere, interpret it as you wish, but it's kind of genius either way). The two decided to “personally recognize Remembrance in their own way,” according to their media team, by visiting war graves at the Los Angeles National Cemetery. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed laying a wreath at the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers, as well as flowers that Markle picked from their own garden.
While some Brits felt that this was a deliberate ploy to take away the thunder of the ceremony in London, others felt it was simply a way for the couple to make due with an awkward situation, and have them take part in an event that is important to Prince Harry despite being barred from officially participating.
Prince Harry and Meghan have marked #RemembranceSunday by visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to “personally recognise” the day in their own way. pic.twitter.com/jFRr3RPbRv— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 8, 2020
Wreath drama — a first, but it seems like the royal battle has only begun.