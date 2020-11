Apparently, The Royal Family Shaded Prince Harry With A Wreath

So the couple did what any normal person would do — their own thing (petty or sincere, interpret it as you wish, but it's kind of genius either way). The two decided to “personally recognise Remembrance in their own way,” according to their media team, by visiting war graves at the Los Angeles National Cemetery. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed laying a wreath at the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers, as well as flowers that Markle picked from their own garden.