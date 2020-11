With memes of Melania Trump speeding out of the White House running rampant on the timeline, it's important to remember that Melania — along with the rest of Team Trump — isn't a victim of circumstance, and doesn't need any sort of redemption. Even if she is trying to convince her husband to concede (which seems unlikely), it would perhaps be the first time where she has asked him to act according to even the bare minimum of decency. And if that is what she's doing? It's probably because she knows it's better for her in the end — she didn't really want to have to decorate the White House for Christmas for the next four years. Would you?