How Don Jr Became The Unfiltered Mouthpiece For His Father

Even more recently, on 5th October, he issued a defence of his dad’s seemingly indefensible decision to potentially expose Secret Service members to COVID-19 during his drive around the Walter Reed hospital so he could wave to his crowd of supporters. "I had heard from someone that some of the agents that were around him were actually people who had already tested positive in the past, therefore had antibodies. I've been told that,” he told FOX6 , which was not able to confirm those claims. Later that month, even Fox News cut him off when he wouldn’t stop ranting about the media’s coverage of Trump’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein while pushing QAnon theories. He has now gone so far as to promote videos using deceptive editing tactics to push a false narrative about his father’s political opponents, and then battle with Twitter and Facebook for removing any falsified content he posts.