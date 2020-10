Apparently, Ivanka Trump Is Learning To Play Guitar During Her Free Time

soul

Ivanka has 24 public playlists on Spotify , which have been the source of a lot of speculation since 2017, so we can at least glimpse into hermusic tastes by analysing those. One of them, long considered Ivanka and Jared Kushner’s 21-minute sex playlist , features such middle school-dance standbys as “All of Me” by John Legend and “Stay with Me” by Sam Smith, and we can definitely see her strumming one of those when she’s waiting for Jared to come home from working late at the White House, bungling the administration’s coronavirus response . If she needs to feel empowered, perhaps she plays “Feeling Myself” by Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé or “You Be Killin’ ‘Em” by Fabolous from her “(Very) Long Run” playlist. (“Girl, you be killin’ ‘em” — here’s hoping she doesn’t take that literally.)