You finished season 4 of The Crown , so now what? Well, it's time to get excited for the final two seasons of the Netflix series. Yes, there is still a lot of royal gossip to get through yet, but it's never too early to start familiarizing yourself with the cast of The Crown season 5 , which will include a Harry Potter villain, a Game Of Thrones baddie, and a statuesque blonde playing Princess Diana . Seriously, this actress has five inches on the already rather tall people's princess.