The Crown Season 5 Is A Little Too Close For Comfort

But as the series has inched closer and closer to the present day, swapping Foy for Olivia Colman and now Imelda Staunton, which wider audiences might best recognize as Dolores Umbridge from the Harry Potter franchise, as the head of the monarchy, something has changed. The Queen — the actual Queen — has died . In light of Queen Elizabeth II passing in September, there has been a renewed conversation about what exactly she — and the British monarchy — mean to people across the world. While there are undoubtedly people who have a fondness for the late monarch (people like Dame Judi Dench have come to her and the royal family’s defense in the lead-up to the latest season), there’s also been a lot of vocal and justified opposition, specifically around the Crown’s history of colonialism , and the symbolism of having the Queen as the head of such a system. These are valid convos, and also make the series a tough watch. Because it’s difficult to dissociate from these ideas; and also, we probably shouldn’t.