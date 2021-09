There’s Too Much Kristen Stewart In Kristen Stewart’s Performance As Diana In Spencer

For Spencer, Stewart worked with a dialect coach to nail down Diana’s accent (whether or not she mastered the voice is debatable); she also made a point to compensate for her height (the actress is inches shorter than her subject) with her posture and mannerisms, Stewart said during a TIFF “In Conversation With..” digital event on Wednesday. But it’s in those physical choices that I couldn’t help but continue to see Stewart. (Like in Spencer’s most on-the-nose montage where we see Diana facing a wall of press and screaming photographers. Stewart tilts her head in the way we’ve all seen Diana do it in countless hours of archival footage, but the grimace on her face is all her own.) Stewart has always had a frenetic on-screen presence, with natural nervous tics that trickle into her roles. Mostly, the specific brand of her shy discomfort is endearing — especially since she’s seemed to relax into her fame in recent years and stopped taking herself so seriously — but in this role, when she’s supposed to be portraying Diana’s specific brand of shy discomfort, it’s distracting.