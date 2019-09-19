Lopez delivers a performance that’s dangerously seductive. Often viewed through Destiny’s impressionable gaze, she’s a larger-than-life figure, maternal and loving, but also ruthless and shrewd. I can’t even pick a favourite moment to highlight. Is it when Ramona first makes her entrance dancing to Fiona Apple’s “Criminal”? When Destiny finds her lounging on the roof wearing nothing but a silver bodysuit and a gigantic fur coat, the city lights framing her silhouette like the goddess she is? When she gets arrested at an ATM wearing leather leggings and a crop top and puts her arms up without letting go of her hard-earned cash? When she purrs that money makes her horny? When she hosts an elaborate Christmas party dressed as a cream-lingerie Santa? I don’t know; I love it all!

